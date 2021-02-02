WT Wealth Management Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.1% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 352,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,716.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 434,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.59. 56,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,269. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

