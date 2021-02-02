WT Wealth Management Has $297,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

