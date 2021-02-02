WT Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. 58,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

