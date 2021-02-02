WT Wealth Management Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.71. 142,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

