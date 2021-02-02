WT Wealth Management Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 6,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,027. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

