WT Wealth Management Boosts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.27. 157,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,095.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

