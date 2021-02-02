WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 383,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 442.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSPOF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

WSPOF stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $101.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

