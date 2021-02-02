World Asset Management Inc Sells 362 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $208.43 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.