World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 57,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

