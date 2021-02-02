World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.18. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

