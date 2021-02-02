World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 92,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 74,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 496,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 909,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

