World Asset Management Inc Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $698.10 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $726.61 and a 200-day moving average of $697.78.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

