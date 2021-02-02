World Asset Management Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after acquiring an additional 690,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

The Kroger stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $18.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 213.65%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

