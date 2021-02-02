World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 11,141.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sysco by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,022.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

