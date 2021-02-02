World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,494,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

