World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 215,003 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $317.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

