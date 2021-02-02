World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.