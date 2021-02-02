World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.