World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

