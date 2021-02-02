World Asset Management Inc Buys 7,217 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 368.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $172.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $178.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.