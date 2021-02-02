Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Shares of WWD opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

