Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.