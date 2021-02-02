Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

