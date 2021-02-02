Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $2.28 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.