Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.70 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $5,569,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,209. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

