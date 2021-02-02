Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 262,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,316,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

