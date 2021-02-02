WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 6,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

