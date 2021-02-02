Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

WTT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,709. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

