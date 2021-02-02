WINk Trading Up 21.2% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $34.33 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017700 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.