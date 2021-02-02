Wing (WING) Price Up 21% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Wing has a market capitalization of $17.97 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $19.63 or 0.00056264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00150018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00066382 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00260606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037524 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,415,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,353 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

