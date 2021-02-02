Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,022,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

