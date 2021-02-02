Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

