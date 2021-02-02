Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,358 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $37,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

TJX opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

