Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 21,271 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $713.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $722.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.46. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

