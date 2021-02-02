Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 268 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 26.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

