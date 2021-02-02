Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,471 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in RLI during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

