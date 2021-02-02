Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 174.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $373.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.59. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

