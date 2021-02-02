Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $554.39 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $573.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.65. The firm has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.25.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

