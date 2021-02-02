Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 915 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

