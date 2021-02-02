Whittier Trust Co. Has $20.20 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Fortive by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $23,642,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

