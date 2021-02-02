Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.82.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,419 shares of company stock worth $34,158,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

