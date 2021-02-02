WhiteCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $860,086.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $142.50 million and $860,086.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009864 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

