Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.