WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce sales of $386.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.90 million and the highest is $394.95 million. WEX reported sales of $440.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.19.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,269. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

