Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

