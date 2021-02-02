Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

WES stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 344,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,362 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

