Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,768,000.

Shares of DMO opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

