Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 389,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Western Areas stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130. Western Areas has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

