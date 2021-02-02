Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDOFF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS WDOFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.37.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
