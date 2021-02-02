Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDOFF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS WDOFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.