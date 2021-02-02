Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

